Yamcha also takes revenge in fan art after the comic Dragon Ball statue

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Garow Lee designed the spin-off Vita da Yamcha several years ago, a short volume that Shueisha published and which, as can be seen from the title, was completely dedicated to a certain Dragon Ball character. It is therefore no secret that Dragon Garow Lee is keen to give moments of glory to the young human fighter.

A giant Yamcha statue recently appeared in Shanghai. The character was teased after the defeat against the Saibaimen during the Saiyan saga and was taken in the pose in which he was now dead on the ground, lying on his side. Little honorable for a character who gave his best during the first phase of Dragon Ball, although slowly disappearing in subsequent sagas.

Dragon Garow Lee decided to take the statue and use it to create a fan art where the Yamcha's character becomes giant and crushes the Saibaimen. At the bottom you can see the illustration of the artist, in black and white and with the usual style similar to that of Akira Toriyama.

After several absences, Yamcha returned to support his allies even in the recent Dragon Ball Super saga. A new beginning for the fighter could therefore emerge on the horizon, among the strongest on Earth.

