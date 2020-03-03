Entertainment

Yamato Video: the company denies participation in the meeting organized by Casapound

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the last hours, the news that saw the participation of Yamato Video at the meeting organized by Casapound on Japanese animation, it caused quite a stir in our local community. The fuss raised by the offending poster forced the publisher to intervene to distance itself.

Through a press release shared through its social pages, the same attachment at the bottom of the news, Yamato Video denied the news that saw the participation of the company in the meeting organized by the far-right political movement, confirming the foreignness of our publisher to the politics and external involvement of Marco Turconi. Either way, the distributor has already invited Casapound to make the appropriate changes to the poster in question.

The political movement is not new to initiatives related to the Japanese animation world, just think that Captain Harlock himself has often been used as a symbol of the ideals of far-right thinking because of his fight against totalitarianism. And you, instead, what do you think of the controversy triggered by the poster of Casapound? Leave us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space dedicated to the comments at the bottom of the page.

Finally, we remind you that Yamato Video recently announced Oshibudo, the animated adaptation of the manga by Auri Hirao, already available with the first episodes on the Yamato Animation YouTube channel.

