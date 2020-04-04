Yamato Video surprisingly announces the free simulcast of the anime of Arte

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Surprisingly, Yamaton Animation announced on Facebook the purchase of the animated series "Art", which – starting from tomorrow 4 April – will be available for free in simulcast on its Youtube channel.

The anime is based on the paper work of Kei Ohkubo, and was made at the Seven Arcs studio (Ehite Album, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha). The direction of the series was entrusted to Takayuki Hamana (The Prince of Tennis, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation, Library War, Appleseed XIII).

Reiko Yoshida took care of the script (Girls und Panzer, K-ON !, Violet Evergarden), while supervision of the animation department and character design were handled by Chieko Miyakawa (Moshidora).

The manga is serialized in Japan in the Comic Zenon magazine, while in Italy it is Panini Comics who owns them, with the active 11 volumes published.

The official synopsis issued by the publisher it's the following:

"16th century, Florence. The young woman of noble origins, Arte, wishes to become a painter and apprenticeship in a master's workshop. In the Renaissance period, however, no room was given to a woman's ambitions and, to pursue her dream, Art it will have to challenge the social conventions of its time ".

Are you happy with this announcement? Let us know yours below in the comments.

Around the middle of March, a third trailer and a new key visual of the anime of Arte were released, which revealed further components of the cast, the opening and closing theme song. The Italian embassy in Japan applauds the anime of Arte: "Incredible anime that binds two countries".