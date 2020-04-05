Yamato Video publishes the first episode of Arte on Youtube in legal streaming

Share it:

The spring season begins and with it there are of course other arrivals in the world of anime. After enchanting for months thanks to its lively trailers, the time has finally come for the debut of Art, a transmission that will throw us into the world of Renaissance Italy.

After the surprise announcement of Yamato Video yesterday 3 April, today the has been added on Youtube first episode of Art entitled "Apprenticeship request", with Italian subtitles and completely free and legal. Let's get to know this young scion of a noble Florentine family who, however, rebels against the uses and customs of the time, dreaming of becoming an artist.

Every Saturday we will be able to enjoy new episodes of Art in simulcast with Japan by Yamato Video. The work was carried out by the Seven Arcs studio, directed by Takayuki Hamana, the screenplay by Reiko Yoshida and character design by Chieko Mikawa.

In Japan, the anime of Arte is taken from the homonymous manga written and designed by Kei Okubo from 25 October 2013 on Comic Zenon of the Tokuma Shoten publishing house. It has 12 volumes and is currently underway; in Italy to take care of the manga is Panini Comics which has so far published the eleventh volume in January. The Italian embassy in Japan appreciated Arte which helps to consolidate the alliance between the two countries.