Entertainment

Yamato Video publishes the first episode of Arte on Youtube in legal streaming

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The spring season begins and with it there are of course other arrivals in the world of anime. After enchanting for months thanks to its lively trailers, the time has finally come for the debut of Art, a transmission that will throw us into the world of Renaissance Italy.

After the surprise announcement of Yamato Video yesterday 3 April, today the has been added on Youtube first episode of Art entitled "Apprenticeship request", with Italian subtitles and completely free and legal. Let's get to know this young scion of a noble Florentine family who, however, rebels against the uses and customs of the time, dreaming of becoming an artist.

Every Saturday we will be able to enjoy new episodes of Art in simulcast with Japan by Yamato Video. The work was carried out by the Seven Arcs studio, directed by Takayuki Hamana, the screenplay by Reiko Yoshida and character design by Chieko Mikawa.

READ:  Ryan Spindell tells us about his movie 'The Mortuary Collection'

In Japan, the anime of Arte is taken from the homonymous manga written and designed by Kei Okubo from 25 October 2013 on Comic Zenon of the Tokuma Shoten publishing house. It has 12 volumes and is currently underway; in Italy to take care of the manga is Panini Comics which has so far published the eleventh volume in January. The Italian embassy in Japan appreciated Arte which helps to consolidate the alliance between the two countries.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.