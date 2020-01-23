Yamato Video announces the release of the legendary second series of Lupine III

Share it:

It will please all fans of the gentleman thief who on his Facebook profile Yamato Video has announced the release of the first box containing six blu-ray discs of the second mythical series of Lupine III. The box exit is scheduled for March 19.

First aired in Japan in 1977, the second series of Lupine III has 155 episodes. The series continues the adventures from where they left off in the first series (when Lupine wears the green jacket, so to speak), that is when Inspector Zenigata traps ours on an islet which then detonates. The first episode of the second series, where ours wears the iconic red jacket this time, starts by showing us ours Lupine, Fujiko, Jigen and Goemon, who had separated for some time, to gather and participate in a strange cruise, through a mysterious invitation received by an unknown admirer of the gang. The very first series of adventures of the gentleman thief is already available, always for Yamato Video, if you are interested.

This is a really good time to be a fan of Lupine III, in fact the next one February 27 the first CGI film will be released dedicated to the mythical thief of the author Monkey Punch. A few days ago we gave you news of the closure of the Italian dubbing of Lupine III The First. If you are interested in the film, you can take a look at our special on Lupine III which analyzes the story from the manga up to the CGI film.