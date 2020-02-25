Entertainment

Yamato Animation collaborates with Astromica: anime available on the comics portal

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The distribution of the souls of Yamato Animation. The Italian distribution company, after partnering with portals like Paramount Channel for the transmission of Haikyu !! 4, adds another place where you can find the episodes of your series on the net. It's about Astromica, new portal for Italian comics.

Just from the new publishing house we learn about the project of broadcast over 400 episodes of the Yamato Animation team on its website. The announcement was made live on Youtube yesterday February 24 and via a press release. The partnership provides for the appearance of the Yamato Animation catalog from February 25 on Astromica both on the desktop site and through the IoS and Android apps.

At the same time Astromica also created the Anime Night project, arriving on the Twitch platform every Tuesday and Thursday between 9pm and 11pm, and during which episodes will be broadcast for discussion together with the site staff. In this way, access to a catalog of Italian comics and anime on the same site will be made available.

The distribution of the Yamato Animation catalog on various platforms continues, after the announcement of having made Haikyuu available !! 3 on Sky Go and Sky on Demand.

