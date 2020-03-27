Entertainment

Yamato Animation announces the arrival of a new simulcast in Italy

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In this difficult period of crisis, staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is essential for everyone's safety. However, to relieve the weight of the quarantine the local publisher Yamato Video announced the acquisition of the streaming rights of a new anime that will be distributed in simulcast on YouTube.

After the partnership with Astromica and the announcement of Appare-Ranman, the original television series produced by P.A. Works (Uchoten Kazoku), a new production is about to be added to the schedule of Yamato Animation. Through a release released on the net in the last hours, the same that you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, our publisher has announced that it has managed to enter into a contract for acquire the rights of a highly anticipated animeafter several months of trying.

At the moment, however, Yamato has not announced the title in question, preferring to tease the curiosity of the fans who have expressed their opinions among the comments in the post. In such a difficult period, the economic effort made by the company is a positive sign to alleviate this suffocating quarantine, taking advantage of it to offer unpublished television contents.

Anyway, we invite you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the content of the next anime arriving legally -and for free- on Yamato Animation YouTube channel. And you, instead, which souls would you like to see? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

