Yalitza boasts inspiring meeting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Washington.- Yalitza Aparicio presumed his inspiring meeting with the US Democratic legislator, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with whom he discussed the rights of domestic workers.

The Mexican actress shared in her social networks an image where she appears next to the congresswoman of Puerto Rican descent, popularly known as AOC by her initials, whom she visited in her offices located in Washington D.C.

I visited AOC at its offices in Washington D.C. and we share our point of view on the rights of domestic workers. I'm happy to have met a woman as strong, intelligent and brave as she is. "

The protagonist of "Roma" confessed her admiration for Ocasio-Cortez, whom she considers a "strong, talented and brave woman who works day by day to improve social conditions in her country", and cited some inspiring words from her that " they were etched forever "in his heart.

"When fighting for the rights of domestic workers, the struggle is not only for and for them, it is also fought so that their children can have a decent future," Yalitza quoted in his Instagram post.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who went down in history as the youngest woman elected to the US Congress, is admired for her activism that is evidenced through her political proposals regarding issues such as migration and arms control.