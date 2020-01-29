Yalitza Aparicio the powerful voice of the indigenous community

Share it:

A year after the maelstrom that brought his protagonist and the Oscar nomination for the award-winning film "Rome," Mexican Yalitza Aparicio uses the reflectors to raise his voice in favor of indigenous communities and women.

Away from now for the filming sets, the young woman of Mixtec origin – a community based in the southern state of Oaxaca – will dedicate this year to her work as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for indigenous peoples and to the conferences she gives for the world.

Within this role, Aparicio, the first indigenous woman nominated as best actress by the Hollywood Academy and teacher by profession, will return to a classroom next Friday invited by Harvard University, where she will offer a talk at "The Mexico Conference 2020 ".

"I know that all this (fame) is up and down, so the fact of being at this level now, giving visibility (to the indigenous communities), motivating more people with things that I had initially thought about, has been rewarding, "Aparicio told AFP during an interview in Mexico City.

Her participation in the film directed by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, winner of three Óscar, made her an inspiration for many Mexicans who are frequently discriminated against because of their indigenous traits and origin, in a society reluctant to recognize their racism.

Working in "Rome" not only brought applause from the audience and international critics, but prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair dedicated covers, raising flattery but also numerous expressions of hate in social networks. "We are not new faces , we are simply people who were already there, but who had never turned to see us.

Or that we ourselves did not have the concern to say 'Enough is enough, we also exist! "Aparicio said. -" I am a feminist "- Her character Cleo, a domestic worker inspired by the nanny of Cuarón, connected with many women inside and outside of Mexico, also motivating famous supporters of the feminist movement in Latin America.

Chilean singer Mon Laferte invited her to participate in the video of her song "Plata Ta Tá", a frantic reggaeton where Aparicio is wearing a green scarf, an international symbol of the struggle for women's right to abortion.

In his native Oaxaca – second entity in the country, after Mexico City, in decriminalizing abortion – Yalitza unleashed criticism among conservative voices, but he maintains his position.

"Each one is free to decide, depending on her situation … I am simply supporting the right that all women have: we are free to decide on our body," said the 26-year-old. Violence against women in Mexico – where according to the UN, 10 are murdered daily – and female empowerment are recurring themes in Aparicio's speech, who defines herself as a "feminist for equity."

I am a feminist, I always have been. Many times they believe that being a feminist means being 'more than men', when it is really about seeking this equality that we lack so much, "he said. – Back to the origin – Aparicio came to the world of cinema by chance.

Just graduated as a teacher, fate put her in front of the camera when she accompanied her sister to do a casting for "a new Mexican movie", without imagining that it would change her life.

Her multiple trips around the world prevent her from returning to her native Tlaxiaco, a town of about 40,000 people in Oaxaca, where her success in "Rome" has made her a local star.

"When I go to my land, they tell me 'How are you going to wash the dishes! You just sit down, you are a celebrity!', And I teasingly tell them that my hands are not going to fall out," he confessed. laughingly

Aparicio's desires, which he dreamed of when his students would presume his university degrees, have been transformed by knowing that today his work inspires others. "Bumping into a greater number of people who tell me that it can be done, that it's a way in which I get full of energy, "he said with a smile.