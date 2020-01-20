Yalitza Aparicio returned to the land that saw her born; celebrates birthday in Rome (VIDEO)

Yalitza Aparicio He returned to the colony where he filmed the film that threw it to fame, that is to say "La Roma". The young woman from Oaxaca celebrated her 26th birthday at a restaurant in that place, accompanied by Mon Laferte, Eugenio Caballero and Dolores Heredia.

The actress spent a happy moment with her friends, enlivened by Mariachis, at the Páramo restaurant located at number 84 of Yucatan Avenue, in the Roma neighborhood, revealed the magazine Who.

"I am happy! I had a great time with my friends and I was very surprised by the Mariachi, ”said Yali, as her loved ones call her, to the publication.

The Mariachis surprised Yalitza, who listened to the serenade from a balcony of the restaurant, but in the end could not resist and went down to the street to sing "If they leave us" and "Red Sky".

