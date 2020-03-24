Yalitza Aparicio receives a warning from the ex of her boyfriend André Montes

Share it:

Wendy Ahumada, alleged ex-girlfriend of André Montes and today Yalitza Aparicio's boyfriend, assures that the Oscar-nominated actress got into their love relationship. "André had already deceived me before, but this time as she was famous, I didn't really care," she said in an interview for TVNotas magazine.

The alleged ex-girlfriend of André Montes commented that he will never forget the date when he and Yalitza Aparicio met in September 2019 in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca. "André spent time in the town of Tlaxiaco, where Yalitza was born, because he came to work there for his uncle for a while and that was where he met her; I remember the date well because André sent me some photos on WhatsApp, he told me that he went to a group dance and Yalitza was there. "

At that time she was already famous, so she wrote to tell me: 'I was dancing with the Yalitza.

Wendy Ahumada reported that after meeting Yalitza Aparicio, who starred in the award-winning movie "Roma" by Alfonso Cuarón, her then boyfriend and father of her son returned every eight days to Oaxaca "or sometimes stayed two weeks there, but I never imagined it was for Yalitza. " At that time Wendy and André lived in Ixtapaluca, Estado de México.

In the TVNotas interview, Wendy narrated the day he met the actress. "In October of last year, André told me that he wanted me to take out a loan to baptize the boy, so I got 30 thousand pesos, but then he came out with me that it was going to be his birthday party and we used the money to that, on October 12 we were celebrating him and at about 10 at night, Yalitza came with two friends, that was the day I met her in person, Yalitza was there as a celebrity. My mother-in-law said to her 'look, this is André's son', and I was breastfeeding him. "

Yalitza was aware that André had a wife and son, when they introduced her to me, she took off a denim jacket that she was wearing and had a hickey on her neck.

"I'm sure it was on purpose that he took it off, because one day after the party, I saw on Facebook that the night before André's birthday, Yalitza was in a bar in Ixtapaluca with him and some friends, and I'm pretty sure that he was the one who gave her that hickey. "

Later Wendy claimed André, who ended up agreeing to have an affair with Yalitza. "She knew that I was his wife, that I had a son, and it was worth it anyway." The alleged ex-girlfriend of André Montes sent Yalitza Aparicio the following message:

I would tell her that being a libertine and drunk wherever she wants does not speak well of her, she is not deceived, she knows very well that she destroyed a family.

Wendy Ahumada assures that André is a violent person, who on several occasions physically assaulted her, even when she was pregnant. "He is a male, but that's why now I thank Yalitza for taking it from me, I don't want him to do the same thing he did to me, but if he does, he will know what it feels like."