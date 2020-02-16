Yalitza Aparicio is surprised by her boyfriend with a romantic encounter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yalitza Aparicio and her boyfriend André spend it together in commemoration of Valentine's Day. He surprised her with a walk and through their social networks they share some images of that unforgettable moment.

Yalitza Aparicio, protagonist of the film Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón, already has a boyfriend, has been informed in different news portals. Andre is originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, and goes out of his way to attend to her.

Yalitza and André continue to talk and now it is a matter of attention among her followers the romantic encounter they had on the Day of love and friendship.

The couple had a romantic date on the air and on Instagram he shares a photograph in which he appears next to his famous girlfriend.

In the name of love, "André titled the image in which he appears next to Yalitza, both surrounded by trees in the middle of nature.

Yalitza rose to fame at the end of 2018, when the movie Rome was released, which traveled to different festivals in several countries of the world and has won awards.









The movie Rome premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2018, where he won the Golden Lion, later in several movie theaters and cultural houses.

The tape also lies on Netflix, since December 14, 2018.