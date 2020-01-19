Yalitza Aparicio hits with a strong message: It's not my skin color

Share it:

Yalitza Aparicio, protagonist of the film Roma, does not stop talking and this time it appears in public and shows a strong message in which he expresses that his skin color is not what it shows who he is, but his values.

In different news portals it is made public that Yalitza Aparicio attended the Mon Laferte concert at the Palacio de los Deportes and surprised with his message.

Yalitza, originally from Oaxaca, carried a cardboard in which she had written a moving message:

It is not my skin color, my social class, my culture or my sexual preference that determines who I am, they are my values, ”says the famous Yalitza Aparicio.

Yalitza Aparicio has become a pride for Mexicans, since her work as an actress in Rome, a film by Alfonso Cuarón, has been seen in many countries of the world.

And in more outstanding information about her, it is also reported that next January 31 she will work as a speaker at The Mexico Conference, at Harvard University.

The Association of Mexican Students of said house of studies organizes the event and has the purpose of having the students analyze the inconveniences and opportunities that Mexico faces in the 21st century.

During 2019, Yalitza was also in Taiwan and intervened in the Fourth World Shelter Conference for Women and gave his views on the initiative to end gender violence.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez is originally from Heroica Ciudad de Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, and according to information on Wikipedia, was born on December 11, 1993.

Yalitza became known and famous in the wake of his participation in the film Roma, by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, in 2018.

In October 2019, Aparicio was included in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world during the BBC's 2019.







