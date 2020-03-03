Yalitza Aparicio defends abortion with shocking image

Share it:

Yalitza Aparicio, like Macarena Achagay and Tessa Ía, carry a green scarf in a photograph as a symbol of support for women's sexual and reproductive rights and defend abortion.

Yalitza Aparicio, originally from Oaxaca and who is the protagonist of the film Roma, which launched her to fame, is a feminist and whenever she can take advantage of it to raise awareness and defend women's rights.

Now it appears on the cover of the magazine Marie Claire next to Macarena Achaga and Tessa Ía, and the title of the edition is Generation of Change, as reported in different news portals.

According to the magazine, his proposal and concern when bringing Yalitza, Macarena and Tessa together is to bet on the conquest of gender equity and that women can decide on their bodies.

In recent months, Yalitza has been dedicated to defending social causes such as the fight against racism and gender equity.

In different interviews that have been done to him, Yalitza has confessed that the above issues concern him and he wishes to take care of them and support as much as he can.