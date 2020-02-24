Yalitza Aparicio breaks the silence about her romance with a student from Oaxaca

Share it:

A few days ago the rumor circulated that Yalitza Aparicio was having an affair with a young man from his native Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, but could not make it public because he was banned, however, she herself broke the silence about it.

After attending an event in the capital of San Luis Potosí, the protagonist of the film Rome She was questioned about whether it was true that she could not talk about her supposed romance, to which she replied jokingly:

"Oh no? Let me ask permission to answer you," he said.

Later, with more seriousness, Yalitza explained to the program First Hand of Image Television:

"As you know I do not give interviews of my private life and I am very happy, thank you."

To an express question about whether she is currently in love, the actress who was nominated for the Oscar Awards said:

"You will find out, but you know that I don't speak about my private life, but some work you need?"

The magazine TvNotas spread some photographs in which Yalitza appeared very affectionate with her supposed boyfriend named André, a final semester student of Dentistry.

