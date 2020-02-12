Yakuza Remastered Collection: with the release of Yakuza 5 Remastered the collection is complete

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced during Gamescom 2019, Yakuza Remastered Collection is now complete and available on PlayStation 4. With the arrival of the last chapter of the collection, Yakuza 5 Remastered, released today on the western market, ends the path in stages that made accessible the famous saga on the consoles of the current generation.

Yakuza Remastered Collection indeed includes three chapters of the series: Yakuza 3 Remastered, which came out in conjunction with the announcement, Yakuza 4 Remastered, released on October 29, 2019 e Yakuza 5 Remastered released today 11 February. The Collection can boast a revised and improved location, as well as a revision of some contents. As the series producer pointed out, Daisuke Sato, some of the topics covered in the chapters of Yakuza have undergone a change of perception compared to the time when the original titles were released.

The three games contained in the Yakuza Remastered Collection can be purchased individually or together at the price of 59.99 euros. The package also contains a special dynamic theme for PS4 which depicts the notorious body art of the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, initially in black and white and which gradually becomes colored. Meanwhile, Yakuza Like a Dragon has reached the top of the Japanese charts.