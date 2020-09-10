Yakuza Like a Dragon will be another Xbox Series X and S launch game

The launch line-up for Xbox Series X e S continues to widen. After Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Tetris Effect: Connected, another important confirmation has come from Japan.

SEGA e Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hanno annunciato che Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on November 10th, that is the same day in which the two next generation consoles will arrive on the shelves of specialized stores around the world.

The announcement of the release date on Xbox Series X and S has however thrown a veil of uncertainty about the other editions of the game. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Microsoft Store) versions were initially scheduled for November 13, but in today’s press release SEGA has not confirmed this date, writing instead that “more information on all other platforms will arrive in the coming weeks”. A representative of SEGA, when reached for a clarification, did not provide more details, merely saying to refer to the above press release.

Recall that Yakuza: Like a Dragonis also planned for PlayStation 5, but the debut date of this edition has never been revealed.