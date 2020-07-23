Yakuza Like A Dragon: when does it come out on PlayStation 5?

Share it:

Yesterday SEGA confirmed the arrival of Yakuza Like A Dragon on PS5, but when it comes out the version dedicated to Sony's Next-Gen console? Let's try to clarify.

Yakuza Like A Dragon is expected for November on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, the publisher clarifies that the Xbox Series X version will be available on day one the console while "the PlayStation 5 version will follow later", this is the only time reference we have.

It is therefore not clear whether the PS5 version will be released at the launch of the console or even further on, but it is certain that we will not see it at the same time with other editions, at least according to the terms used by the company, which clearly speaks of "a launch later."SEGA also announced the three editions available at launch:

Day Ichi Edition : available in digital format, includes the Legends Costume Set with eight costumes from the Yakuza series, from that of Kazuma Kiryu to Daigo Dojima. A physical edition called the Day Ichi SteelBook Edition includes the Legends Costume Set and a collectible SteelBook case.

: available in digital format, includes the Legends Costume Set with eight costumes from the Yakuza series, from that of Kazuma Kiryu to Daigo Dojima. A physical edition called the Day Ichi SteelBook Edition includes the Legends Costume Set and a collectible SteelBook case. Hero Edition : in digital format, it includes all the contents of the Day Ichi Edition in addition to the Job Set which adds two new playable jobs and the Management Mode Set.

: in digital format, it includes all the contents of the Day Ichi Edition in addition to the Job Set which adds two new playable jobs and the Management Mode Set. Legendary Hero Edition: in digital format, it includes all the contents of the Hero Edition as well as the following in-game contents: Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Ultimate Costume Set and Stat Boost Set.

Recall that Yakuza Like A Dragon will be subtitled in Italian, now we just have to wait to find out the release date, according to the Microsoft Store the new Yakuza will be available from November 13th.