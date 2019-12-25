Yakuza Like a Dragon: the new gameplay video features Kamataki, Han and Zhao

Share it:

SAW is back to show in action Yakuza Like a Dragon, allowing us to take a further look at the fights and the characters: let's get acquainted with You were Kamataki, Joon-gi Han is Tianyou Zhao.

The gameplay sequences were shown during a recent livestream of Yakuza Like a Dragon hosted by SAW. The video, shown at the top of the news, allows us to take a first look at the following party members:

You were Kamataki : The character played by the homonymous actress who won the female audition of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will be able to make friends with her by advancing in the related subplot.

: The character played by the homonymous actress who won the female audition of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will be able to make friends with her by advancing in the related subplot. Joon-gi Han : A character who first appeared in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. His job (ie the character class) in the movie is "Hitman". He is a powerful and fast fighter capable of using guns.

: A character who first appeared in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. His job (ie the character class) in the movie is "Hitman". He is a powerful and fast fighter capable of using guns. Tianyou Zhao: The Chinese mafia leader Yokohama Liumang, who is one of the "Ijinsan", the three greatest powers of Yokohama.

From 47:15 to 56:07 minutes of the video you can watch Ichiban Kasuga, Kouichi Adachi, Saeko Mukouda and the Namba Party in action. From 56:15 to 1:06:10, however, you can take a look at Ichiban Kasuga, Eri Kamataki, Joon-gi Han and the Tianyou Zhao Party.

We remember that Yakuza Like a Dragon will come out on PS4 during 2020. To find out more about the title, we point out that recently new details have arrived on the activities of the Survive Bar and on the map and settings of the game.