Yakuza Like a Dragon: Sega has published the advertising trailers of the new chapter

Sega has released two interesting new advertising trailers for the Japanese version of Yakuza Like a Dragon. In one of these in particular, the protagonist of the game Ichiban Kasuga seems to want to recall the atmosphere of Dark Souls.

The clip, lasting only 15 seconds, manages to describe many of the contents of Like a Dragon: you can form a team, there is a system of works as in the best JRPG classics and you can also see characters like Kiryu, Majima and persist Nugget the Chicken. The second movie instead plays on the double character of the Yakuza saga. Sega also announced a special livestream to celebrate the upcoming release of the game, which will air on YouTube and NicoNico on January 15th at 20:00. During the show will be present Kazuhiro Nakaya, Takaya Kurodo and Hidenari Ugaki, who are some of the voice actors of the protagonists of Yakuza Like a Dragon.

Yakuza Like a Dragon will be released on the Japanese market on January 16, for PlayStation and PS4 PRO. The title will arrive in the west during 2020, even if the launch window has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the first reviews of Like a Dragon seem positive: Famitsu gave the title a score of 38/40, which even comes close to the Perfect Score.