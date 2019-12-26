Entertainment

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases trailer and story details

December 26, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Sega has published new details about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, seventh major installment of one of its most popular licenses in recent years. He has done so by publishing new information about an organization that debuts in this game and a trailer with almost five minutes of the game in motion.

In the new trailer we can see enough playable title material. There is room for invocations, the purchase of weapons, jobs, the different locations of the game, characters and much more. Of course, all in Japanese for now.

The presented organization responds to the name of Bleach Japan and is directed by its representative Ryou Aoki (voice of Kousuke Toriumi) and Hajime Ogasawara (voice of Tarusuke Shingaki), both will be important characters in the plot of this delivery.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available in the West sometime in 2020, but it will arrive in Japan in a couple of weeks, as its release date is scheduled for January 16.

READ:  Fall Movie Preview? What to watch if you want to have fun

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.