Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases trailer and story details

Sega has published new details about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, seventh major installment of one of its most popular licenses in recent years. He has done so by publishing new information about an organization that debuts in this game and a trailer with almost five minutes of the game in motion.

In the new trailer we can see enough playable title material. There is room for invocations, the purchase of weapons, jobs, the different locations of the game, characters and much more. Of course, all in Japanese for now.

The presented organization responds to the name of Bleach Japan and is directed by its representative Ryou Aoki (voice of Kousuke Toriumi) and Hajime Ogasawara (voice of Tarusuke Shingaki), both will be important characters in the plot of this delivery.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available in the West sometime in 2020, but it will arrive in Japan in a couple of weeks, as its release date is scheduled for January 16.