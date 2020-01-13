Yakuza: Like a Dragon presents new trailers and commercial clips

Share it:

Yakuza 7, also know as Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness in Japan), the January 16 of this year 2020 to PS4 to Japanese territory, while Westerners must wait a little longer to enjoy it. From Famitsu they have already been able to play it in depth and put the first numerical note worldwide, which places it as one of the best in the saga.

New Yakuza Trailers: Like a Dragon

The trailers that concern us focus on reviewing, briefly, various key aspects of the game such as changing the genre to JRPG, being able to take another look at characters such as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima and, in general, see in greater detail some aspects of the story and the characters that we will know in the game. As for the announcements for Japan, they make a display of originality by presenting street dancers performing their best steps, a card reader who enters the battle and even a Japanese Idol.

As for other features of Yakuza 7, we know that we can play mini-games such as go-kart racing, explore wide maps and make invocations and perform one of the best-known Japanese leisure actions: singing in a karaoke as part of a series of bar mini-games. As you can see, the title will be loaded with content and promises to be one of the best and most complete deliveries of the Yakuza saga.

We remember that Yakuza: Like a Dragon this next day will come January 16 exclusively for PlayStation 4 to Japan and to enjoy it in the West we must wait a little longer. We do not know how much it will be, but the wait will be long for all those fans of the SEGA saga.

