Yakuza Like a Dragon, no PS5 version? The rating suggests it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the month of May, the Microsoft team had confirmed the arrival of Yakuza Like a Dragon at the launch on Xbox Series X: to date, however, there is no news of a PlayStation 5 version of the title.

From SAW there has never been official confirmation of its existence, which is now further questioned by the information obtainable from the rating. As usual, the process of approaching the publication of the game has in fact seen the intervention of the bodies responsible for assigning a precise classification that defines the recommended age for the relevant public. Recently, be the PEGI (Pan European Game Information) is theESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) have issued their own judgment on Yakuza: Like a Dragon, equivalent respectively to PEGI 18 is mature.

However, it was another detail that attracted the attention of the observers: on both portals, the production cards refer to the existence of PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X versions. reference to a landing place in Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PlayStation 5. At the moment, therefore, there are no confirmations on a next gen version of the game dedicated to the new Sony hardware.

Waiting for any updates on this, we remind you that the new chapter of the SEGA saga will bring many innovations: our Giuseppe Carrabba spoke about it in his trial of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.