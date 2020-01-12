Yakuza Like A Dragon: launch livestream scheduled for January 15th

Share it:

SEGA has announced a special launch livestream to celebrate the upcoming release of Yakuza Like A Dragon. The broadcast will air on YouTube and NicoNico on January 15 at 20:00 local time, a few hours before the game's actual publication.

The transmission will see the presence of Kazuhiro Nakaya (voice actor of the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga), Takaya Kuroda (voice actor of Kazuma Kiryu) e Hidenari Ugaki (voice of Goro Majima) committed to playing with the first act of the history of Yakuza Like A Dragon.

The new episode of the series (known in Asia with the title Yakuza 7 Whereabouts of Light and Darkness) will be released in Japan on January 16 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO and will arrive in the West during 2020, the launch window has not yet been decided. According to some rumors, Yakuza 7 could be dubbed in English, at least judging from the portfolio of a dubbing studio that mentions the new SEGA game among the most recent works.

The first review of Yakuza Like A Dragon is definitely positive, on Famitsu the rating is equal to 38/40 (9/9/10/10) therefore very close to the coveted tango Perfect Score (40/40). Toshihiro Nagoshi and his team managed to hit the mark again at least judging by the impressions from the Japanese press.