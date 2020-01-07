Yakuza: Like a Dragon is qualified as a masterpiece in its first analysis

Share it:

It will still take a while to reach our country. Nevertheless, Yakuza: Like a Dragon It is very close to landing in the Japanese market. So much so, that some prestigious media in Japan have already been able to enjoy the final version of the Sega title. And your impressions cannot be more exciting for us. In fact, in Famitsu they have given him a score of 38/40, speaking of him as a masterpiece.

In fact, since the magazine (reported by Ryokutya and via Gamingbolt) he has been awarded two scores of 9/10 and 10/10 for an overall score of 38/40. In the text, they highlight the game's combat system, radically different from what is usual in the saga but with a lot of charisma.

Moreover, although they ensure that the new system starts slowly, the gradual incorporation of new elements helps give it much life later. On the other hand, they have also effusively praised the new scenario: Yokohama, which replaces Kamurocho. In addition, Ichiban Kasuga, the new protagonist who, it seems, brings hilarious moments of humor.

On the other hand, about the duration they have commented that the game offers more than 30 hours in its main story, but noting that it extends to 100 if we want to be more complete. Under normal conditions, the news would not have such an impact. However, given the circumstances surrounding this delivery, so risky, that score could be very revealing.

In any case, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released for PS4 in Japan on January 16. Western markets will also receive this release in 2020. However, a more specific launch date has not yet been announced.

