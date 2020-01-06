Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima and Taiga Saejima

Share it:

Maybe in the new Yakuza: Like a Dragon the young Ichiban Kasuga is the protagonist, but that is not why we will forget those iconic members of the yakuza who accompanied us during the previous seven games.

Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima and Taiga Saejima will be present in the new game and we will have to split our faces with these beasts of close combat in close-knit fighting.

SEGA has shared details about these characters among which is the protagonist of the saga until the arrival of Kasuga. He has detailed his fighting style and the precautions we must take when facing them.

Majima and Saejima will use a very dangerous combined attack when fighting together. The first combines kicks with his dagger in flames and the second uses punches, kicks and grabs to achieve victory.

In the case of the legendary Kiryu there are three combat styles that we will have to face. It will change from one to another during the clashes and at certain points will trigger the Dragon of Dojima Style, a fourth fighting style that will be very difficult to fight.

Outside of Japan we are still waiting for a release date for this eighth installment of the Yakuza saga (not counting Yakuza Online, the game where this new protagonist of the main saga was introduced).

