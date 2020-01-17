Yakuza: Like a Dragon, here is the day one DLC and many other news

Share it:

Saw has just unveiled the contents of day one Yakuza Like a Dragon DLC. As you know, in fact, the seventh chapter of the saga of Toshihiro Nagoshi comes out today in Japan, while to see it in the West we will have to wait a few more months.

The DLC introduces many new features, including the possibility to change the costume of your character. As explained, this is a feature that can be used normally in battle, but once the main story is completed, it will be possible to do it even during free exploration.

There is also a bundle which includes two new classes: Demon is Bosslady. The Demon style includes the use of an electric guitar in battle, and different skills and moves that give the impression of playing at a concert, rather than beating up unfortunate ones. Bosslady instead uses a halberd and decidedly aggressive moves.

Also noteworthy is a pack that includes i dressed in classic characters of the series: the dress of Kazuma Kiryu for Kasuga, that of Goro Majima for Namba, that of Makoto Date for Adachi, that of Shun Akiyama for Joon-gi-Han and that of Taiga Saejima for Zhao.

Finally, it is also possible to purchase the songs to be played at karaoke, both individually and in packages. Yakuza Like a Dragon comes out today in Japan: take a look at our latest preview of Yakuza Like a Dragon. On our website you will also find the future of the Yakuza series according to Nagoshi.