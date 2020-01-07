Yakuza Like a Dragon: first details on the boss fights Kiryu, Majima and Saejima

Share it:

The Japanese release date of Yakuza Like a Dragon is getting closer and the developers are slowly spreading new information about the game. The latest wave of details pertain to some special boss fights involving historical characters from the series, including old protagonist Kazuma Kiryu.

These particular bosses are referred to with "Legends of the Yakuza" and, at the moment, we know that among these we will find Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima is Taiga Saejima. Fortunately the developers did not just confirm the identity of these opponents but also revealed some of their peculiarities, since each of them will have a particular fighting style. Majima is able to deliver rapid blows and can activate temporary power ups (marked with a purple glow) that allow him to paralyze the protagonist and his allies. Saejima, on the other hand, is very strong and can hit his opponents with great force by kicking and punching. When fighting together, Saejima and Majima can perform combined attacks that not only inflict massive damage, but are also learnable.

As for Kiryu, this can use one of his four different fighting styles (Brawler, Rush, Breaker and Dragon of Dojima), each featuring unique moves. To defeat the old protagonist of the series, you must be able to counter all his attacks, which also include counterattacks and combos with weapons.

We remind you that Yakuza Like a Dragon will arrive on the shelves of all Japanese stores starting next January 16, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The release date for the European market has not yet been fixed, in any case the game should also arrive in Italy during 2020.

