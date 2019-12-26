Yakuza Like a Dragon: fights, jobs and dungeons in the new gameplay trailer

Share it:

Very little is missing from the Japanese launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, scheduled for January 16, 2020. SEGA's marketing machine is on the move, and in the past few hours it has given us a new gameplay trailer for the game.

The movie offers an overview of main characteristics of the production, who will have a new character, Ichiban Kasuga, as the main protagonist. From fights to jobs (classes), passing through the characters of the secondary missions, the summonings, the weapons that can be purchased and equipped, the dungeons, the crafting, the secret areas and well three different locationsor Kamurocho (Tokyo), Sotenbori (Osaka) and Isezaki Ijincho (Yokohama). Find the gameplay trailer at the start of the news, good vision!

We take this opportunity to remind you that yesterday a long gameplay session of Yakuza: Like a Dragon was shown, which allowed us to get to know three different party members: Eri Kamataki, Joon-gi Han and Tianyou Zhao. The title will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 in Japan on January 16, 2020, while the release in the West is expected on an unspecified date of next year. If you have not already done so, we advise you to watch the Video Preview of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.