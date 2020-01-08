Yakuza Like a Dragon could also be voiced in English

Share it:

There is a lot of curiosity around Yakuza Like a Dragon, the new chapter in the saga of Toshihiro Nagoshi which debuted on PlayStation 2 in the now distant 2005. First of all, this seventh chapter will be the first that will not feature the historical character of Kazuma Kiryu.

Actually Kiryu's presence has been confirmed, and he should be one of the boss to be defeated, at least in one of the phases of the game. To find out more, among other things, you can read all the information on the clashes with Kiryu, Majima and Saejima on our website.

But the wait is further fueled by the vote of Famitsu, who awarded the Sega title with a 38 out of 40 that touches the Perfect Score. Another element of curiosity, in addition to the first positive reviews of Yakuza Like a Dragon, is the latter rumor that has arrived in the past few hours, according to which the game may have been voiced in English too.

The credits of Yakuza 7, appeared briefly and then removed on the PCB, the studio that would deal with the English dubbing, in fact. PCB is also the author of the dubbing of Judgment and of Person 5, always for SAW.

What do you think? You would be happy with a possible English voiceover by Yakuza Like a Dragon, or do you prefer the saga with classic Japanese speech?