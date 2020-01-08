Yakuza Like A Dragon and Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Famitsu's reviews are positive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the number 1623 of Famitsu (arriving Thursday in Japanese newsstands) there are the very first reviews of highly anticipated titles also in the West as Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Yakuza Like A Dragon.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot takes home a mark of 34/40 (9/8/9/8) while Yakuza Like A Dragon gets an even higher 38/40 (9/9/10/10) therefore going very close to the coveted Perfect Score.

Reviews Famitsu 1623

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 (34/40)

Hexagroove (Switch) – 6/7/7/7 (27/40)

Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 (31/40)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4) – 8/8/9/9 (34/40)

Sacred Stones (Switch) – 6/8/7/6 (27/40)

Sir Eatsalot (Switch) – 6/7/7/7 (27/40)

Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 (31/40)

Untitled Goose Game (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 (33/40)

Yakuza Like A Dragon (PS4) – 9/9/10/10 (38/40)

Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (Switch) – 8/7/9/6 (30/40)

Yakuza Like A Dragon will be released in Japan on January 16 and will arrive in the West during an unspecified period of 2020, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot instead it will be available from 17 January simultaneously in Europe, North America and Japan.

Among the other Famitsu reviews we find games already released in the West or of lesser thickness including Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition, Untitled Goose Game, Sacred Stones, Hexagroove and Zombie Driver Immortal Edition.