Yakuza Like a Dragon: all the activities that can be done at the Survive Bar

Saw has unveiled new information and screenshots about Yakuza Like a Dragon, new chapter of the saga to be released in January 2020 in Japan and in 2020 in the West. In particular we talk about the Survive Bar, a place used as a meeting place by the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and companions.

Inside the bar you can play a series of activities: first of all the karaoke, one of the ever-present mini-games within Yakuza. You can find songs from previous games, but also unpublished, all with the touch of madness in the videoclip which has always characterized the series.

It will then be possible listen to music CDs background, which will appear in the game as collectible items. There are more than 30 CDs in the game, and they can be heard on the Survive Bar stereo.

Another activity is the gardening: once permission has been obtained from the manager, it will be possible to manage the pots in front of the entrance, where we can grow our seedlings. By planting vegetables, flowers, and various seeds, different plants can be grown, and by using some special objects, it will also be possible to reduce the time needed to make them blossom. The fruits collected from the plants will allow us to recover HP and MP or be sold for money.

Finally, by bringing to the bartender what has been collected, the latter will be able to prepare the bento for example, which brings HP back to the whole party, or packs it bouquet of flowers to give, transform the herbs into medicines and much more.

The development team then released a new video in which it answers some questions about Yakuza Like a Dragon. It is a Japanese movie, but it is still interesting to watch, because it shows several clips of gameplay with many activities that we will find within the game.

