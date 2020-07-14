Yakuza Kiwami 2 arrives in late July on PC Windows 10 and Xbox One, free with Game Pass

Share it:

After involving fans of role-playing "in jappa sauce" on PS4, the challenge between Kazuma Kiryu and the cruel Ryuiji Goda's henchmen will start again in late July with the release of Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Windows 10 and Xbox One PC.

The PC and Xbox One versions of the current-gen remake of Yakuza 2, just like the PS4 edition, will boast a graphic sector reconstructed from scratch across the Dragon Engine of SEGA and of the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio. From an exquisitely content point of view, the work will include updated versions of minigames like Cabaret Club and Cabaret Creator, as well as new activities like Virtual On, Toylet and Golf Bingo.

In addition to the original plot, the Kiwami 2 story also traces the Majima saga starring Goro Majima, thanks to which it is possible to retrace some of the events that took place before the adventure of Kazuma Kiryu.

As for the PC version, we point out the support of Yakuza Kiwami 2 at 4K resolution and the presence of the unlocked framerate, customizable commands and a menu with different graphic options to be set according to your needs. Without delay, we inform those who follow us that Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available on PC Windows 10 and Xbox One from July 30: from launch, the title can be downloaded and used "for free" by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, both on PC and on console.