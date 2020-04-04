Yahir breaks down in tears when talking about the addictions of his son Tristan

Share it:

Yahir opened his heart like never before during a talk with Yordi Rosado in his program "The last one and we are leaving", where he said that it has been very difficult to deal with the addictions (drugs and alcohol) of his son Tristán.

"I promised my son that he was not going to touch on that topic in the media because they have hurt him a lot, people who suddenly want to get a bad grade, they are going to look for it and they are going to find it. It has been very difficult, yes It has been complicated, what hurts me the most is my son Tristan at this time, since we started with this problem, "said Yahir.

I have to say that thanks to love, to the company, to being there, to the part of his mother, that I am grateful to his mother who has not stopped fighting for a single day and I too, to be there all the time.









With tears in his eyes, the singer reflected on his family situation and that both Tristan and Ian (his second son) will give them all his love and always support them.

It is very complicated because we have to work, we have to fulfill our goals, our dreams, but sometimes you don't realize how much you need your children.

"But you don't have to be bastards, you have to work, you have to fulfill our dreams and be with our children, absolutely everything is possible. Tristan has many problems, like many faces, yes, but he knows perfectly well that his father loves him as well as nobody else, and you will always know because I will always be there, because I will always give all my love, Ian too, my career too and you too (the public). "

