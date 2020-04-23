Yahir boasts how handsome and big his son is

Share it:

There is no doubt that celebrities always try to show off their children on social networks and although many squander tenderness, others become gallant proof of this is the son of Yahir.

Tristan the eldest of his children has become the engine by which the artist began in the world of music because as everyone knows he was part of the Academy project that gave him international fame.

It is not new that the young man in the past had problems with drugs and although he has already overcome it with the help of his family, he is much closer to them, since Yahir demonstrates this in the publications he shares on his personal Instagram account where the young man looks very big.

In addition Yahir has always protected him from everything, proof of this was the attacks he received a while ago where they offended the boy so Yahir immediately grabbed with the haters.

"How big is Tristan already, I remember that I was going to see you at the academy", "Amazing to see how your son has grown, to see him when you were in the academy and from time to time they would present him now and a whole little man", they write to Yahir for their son.

Let us remember that the young man is far from the world of entertainment contrary to his father.

