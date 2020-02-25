Yadhira Carrillo renewed his vows with Juan Collado inside the North Reclusorio

Share it:

Despite the circumstances, the rumors, adversities and although they are living a delicate moment in their lives, the Mexican actress, Yadhira Carrillo and her husband the lawyer Juan Collado They keep their relationship stronger than ever.

This after the lawyer has been accused of money laundering and illicit association for what has remained under to rest for seven months, since then, the actress 46 years has not stopped visiting him in the North prison, where he is detained.

However, to show that his love remains stronger than ever, Cheek revealed that he renewed his marriage vows with Collado within the aforementioned criminal.

“I remarried him in here,” he revealed for the show program, “Selling"

It is worth mentioning that after a few weeks ago the complementary investigation against Juan Collado, the General Prosecutor of the Republic He formally accused the lawyer of being part of a company through which transfers were made to Spain and different parts of Europe.

It also states that the company Freedom Financial Services, simulated the purchase of other companies, so if convicted could face a penalty of up to 20 years of jail

