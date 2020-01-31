Yadhira Carrillo hopes to have Juan Collado at home soon

Share it:

Actress Yadhira Carrillo, originally from Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico, and who has starred in soap operas on Televisa as La Otra, expects you to apologize about her husband Juan Collado, who could be free very soon.

According to information provided by Univisión regarding Juan Collado, who has been in prison in Mexico City since mid-2019 and is accused of illicit affairs and money laundering, he could soon be home next to his wife Yadhira Carrillo.

Yadhira Carrillo was approached when she left the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison in Mexico City and was happy and confident, because everything goes in favor in the problem facing the lawyer, her husband.

The investigation that was done came out perfect. They cannot ask for prison because the investigation was all accurate and perfect, ”Yadhira told the Awake America program.

Yadhira defines her husband as an orderly and honest person and for that, among other reasons, there would be no reason not to be released.

The investigation that was done to Juan Collado is over, it came out exactly, perfect, all in order, which makes us very calm, ”says Mrs. Carrillo.

The lawyer has been in process since July 2019, since he was reported receiving 4.4 million dollars from ghost companies.

Yadhira has had a lot of faith, patience and calm around what her husband Juan has lived and says that her house is ready to receive it at any time.







