Yadhira Carrillo finished the year without money … But with a lot of glamor!

The year that has just ended was nothing good for Yadhira Carrillo, nor for her husband Juan “N”, who is being held in the North Reclusorio.

The lawyer is accused of illicit association and money laundering, so he has been in prison for a few months; situation that has affected the marriage economically.

Although a few days ago Carrillo said they had no money to celebrate the holidays, the actress does not lose the glamor to go, almost daily, to the prison to visit her husband.

Even the actress reacted to the comments of some people who tell her that instead of complaining about her situation she gets to work; so as not to depend on her husband's fortune.

Before the attacks, the actress clarified before the cameras of ‘Tell me what you know‘That she is an independent and self-sufficient woman:

I have been working every day (…) since I was 12 years old, and I would like to be able to stay one day doing nothing but I cannot, I am used to it (…) and I will continue doing my whole life, I cannot remain still, I am always creating, I am always producing making things".

And he added that, "for me it is very important that Juan is a complete orange and I a complete orange (…) we must all be complete oranges, you can never depend on a person".

Thus, the actress clarified that thanks to her working since age 12, “and to this day, and that is why I have what I have and not only for myself, but to help as we have always done, not only to the family, but to those who have been able to do something for them"

