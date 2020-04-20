Yadhira Carrillo celebrates pre-release of inmates due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Share it:

The Mexican actress Yadhira Carrillo, wife of Juan Collado, who is imprisoned in Mexico City, accused of illegal acts, welcomes the fact that a pre-release of inmates is being carried out due to the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Yadhira Carrillo, who has starred in soap operas on Televisa such as La Otra, commented to the media in Mexico City about the possibility that Juan, her husband, would be released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government of Mexico City, mentioned that her administration analyzes the pre-release of elderly prisoners and pregnant women, all to avoid possible COVID-19 infections within the prisons.

It seems so wise to me, I applaud him so much, we must always ask for everyone even if they are not our relatives because we are all one, "Yadhira told the program Suelta la sopa.

In different news portals it is reported that Carrillo shared that her husband is diabetic, has heart, lung and asthma problems, and that is why she is largely concerned.









Juan Collado was arrested in mid-July in Mexico City on charges of organized crime and operations with illicit resources.

The incident occurred in a restaurant in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

