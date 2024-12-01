Yacht Rock: The Smooth Comeback of a Misunderstood Genre

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, a wave of polished, jazz-infused pop music dominated the airwaves. Bands like Steely Dan and Toto and artists such as Christopher Cross and Michael McDonald created a sound that would later be dubbed “yacht rock.” Once dismissed as uncool, this genre is now experiencing a renaissance, as explored in HBO’s new documentary, “Yacht Rock: A Documentary.”

The Birth of a Genre

Yacht rock emerged as a distinct sound in Southern California, blending R&B, soul, funk, and jazz elements. The term wasn’t coined until 2005 when comedians J.D. Ryznar and Steve Huey created an irony-laden web series called “Yacht Rock.” This series reimagined musicians like Kenny Loggins and Jimmy Buffett crafting smooth sounds aboard luxurious yachts.

Key Players and Defining Sounds

The documentary focuses on what director Garret Price calls the “Mount Rushmore” of yacht rock:

Steely Dan

Michael McDonald

Christopher Cross

Kenny Loggins

Toto

These artists created hits like “What a Fool Believes,” “Africa,” and “Sailing,” which dominated the charts before MTV’s arrival changed the music landscape.

From Mockery to Appreciation

Many of the artists associated with yacht rock initially were skeptical of the label. Christopher Cross initially found it “a bit kitschy” but has since come to appreciate its levity. Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, known for his curmudgeonly attitude, initially resisted participation in the documentary but ultimately allowed the use of Steely Dan’s music.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

The yacht rock revival has spawned three Sirius XM stations and tribute bands like Yachtley Crew. Modern artists such as Questlove, Thundercat, and Mac DeMarco cite yacht rock as influencing their music. The genre’s impact extends to hip-hop, with artists like De La Soul and Warren G sampling yacht rock tracks.

Debating the Definition

While the documentary focuses on a core group of artists, the definition of yacht rock remains contentious. Some argue for a broader inclusion of artists like Al Jarreau, the Pointer Sisters, and George Benson, suggesting that the genre isn’t limited to white artists. Given the arbitrary nature of the genre’s creation, the debate over what qualifies as yacht rock is part of its charm.

A Smooth Celebration

“Yacht Rock: A Documentary” aims to celebrate this music without mockery. It provides a perfect post-Thanksgiving viewing experience, allowing audiences to relax and enjoy a once-maligned genre’s smooth, polished sounds.

As director Garret Price notes, “This music is the soundtrack to our lives, whether we want it or not,” highlighting the enduring presence of yacht rock in our cultural landscape.

The documentary explores the music and the cultural context that elevated and later dismissed these artists. It offers a chance for audiences to rediscover and appreciate the craftsmanship behind yacht rock, proving that sometimes, the most uncool music can become cool all over again.