         'Y: The last man' changes from Yorick: Ben Schnetzer will be the new protagonist of the expected adaptation

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Ben Schnetzer ('Pride', 'Warcraft') it's the new yorick in the next adaptation that FX is making of 'Y: The Last Man', the great comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The news comes after the beginning of February, Barry Keoghan vacated this leading role.

Schnetzer will then be the only male human in a story that begins with the death of every carrier of the Y chromosome. In the series cast they will be Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.


Vertigo closes: goodbye to the house of 'Watchmen', 'Preacher' and more comic book jewels that made the leap to film and television

The damn adaptation

And last man

The case of 'Y: The Last Man' could be listed as "damn adaptation". Years in carrying out the project and even having received the green light as a series and announced its premiere for the same year, in recent months a series of circumstances have accumulated that have delayed things and it is not certain when we can see it.

Among those circumstances are The departure of Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green as showrunners of the series in April 2019, precisely a couple of months after the pilot was shot and the series was given a green light. Eliza Clark assumed that role and with it came a "restart."

But everything indicates that Keoghan's departure was the last stumble of the series that, if nothing else changes, It would enter the production phase this April. Will everything go well?

