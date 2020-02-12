XXIX Awards of the Union of Actors and Actresses: Complete list of finalists

Share it:

Since 1991, members of the Union of Actors and Actresses they vote the best works of their companions in the categories of cinema, television and theater. And these are the 65 interpreters among the 1,800 candidates who will choose to take one of the awards at the gala of the 29th edition, which will be held on March 9 at the Teatro Circo Price in Madrid.

CINEMA

Best Leading Actress

Belén Cuesta for “The infinite trench”

Marta Nieto for "Mother"

Penelope Cruz for "Pain and Glory"

Best Secondary Actress

Antonia San Juan for "The Hole"

Inma Cuevas for "While the war lasts"

Nathalie Poza for "While the war lasts"

Best Supporting Actress

Julieta Serrano for "Pain and Glory"

Mona Martínez for "Goodbye"

Susi Sánchez for "Pain and glory"

THEATER

Best Leading Actress

Adriana Ozores for "The Children"

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón for “Juana”

Verónica Forqué for “The things that I know are true”

Best Secondary Actress

Esperanza Elipe for "Men who write in small rooms"

Lucía Fuengallego for “Tito Andrónico”

Pilar Gómez for “The things that I know are true”

Best Supporting Actress

Concha Velasco for "Metamorphosis"

Consuelo Trujillo for “The geometry of wheat”

Natalie Pinot for "Unleashed"

TV

Best Leading Actress

Alba Flores for “The paper house”

Candela Peña for “Hierro”

Toni Acosta for "Ladies of the underworld"

Best Secondary Actress

Aixa Villagrán for “Perfect Life”

Carmen Ruiz for "Slaughterhouse"

Nuria Mencía for “Vote Juan”

Best Supporting Actress

Candela Cruz for "The plague"

Goizalde Núñez "I am alive"

Leonor Watling for "Living without permission"

BEST REVELATION ACTRESS

Claudia Salas for "The Plague"

Greta Fernández for "Elisa and Marcela"

Irene Arcos for "The Pier"

BEST ACTRESS INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION

Ana de Armas for "Daggers in the back"

María León for "The House of Flowers"

Paz Vega for “The OA”

CINEMA

Best Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory"

Antonio de la Torre for “The infinite trench”

Karra Elejalde for "While the war lasts"

Best Secondary Actor

Nacho Sánchez for "Seventeen"

Asier Etxeandía for "Pain and Glory"

Eduard Fernández for "While the war lasts"

Best Supporting Actor

Leonardo Sbaraglia for "Pain and Glory"

David Luque for "The Influence"

Emilio Palacios for "The Infinite Trench"

THEATER

Best Leading Actor

Alberto Berzal for "Divine Words"

Ernesto Alterio for “Shock, the condor and the cougar”

Nacho Guerrero for "Broken Toys"

Best Secondary Actor

Jorge Muriel for "The things I know are true"

Luis Rallo for "Divine Words"

Víctor Clavijo for “Lehman trilogy”

Best Supporting Actor

Fran Cantos for “Jauría”

David Tortosa for “The curious incident of the dog at midnight”

Eduard Alejandre for “Gross indecency”

TV

Best Leading Actor

Javier Cámara for “Vote Juan”

Javier Gutiérrez for "I'm alive"

Miguel Ángel Silvestre for “On the death row”

Best Secondary Actor

Enric Auquer for "Perfect Life"

Best Supporting Actor

Manolo Caro for “Costa del Sol Brigade”

BEST ACTOR REVELATION

Kike Guaza for "Broken Toys"

César Vicente for "Pain and glory"

Enric Auquer for "Who Kills Iron"

BEST ACTOR INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION

Jordi Mollá for “Jack Ryan”

Oscar Jaenada for "Hernán"

Paco León for "The House of Flowers"