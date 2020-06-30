xister Reply officially enters the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

xister Reply joins the network of the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B platform for networking, information and training for stakeholders in the sector.

There digital creative agency in Rome joins the OIES project to expand its knowledge in the competitive video game market, and thus be able to offer new marketing solutions to its customers.

The global turnover of video games is constantly growing. It is a world of those who follow professional gamers with the same enthusiasm with which other generations have followed the champions of "analog" sports.

A audience cheering, discussing and learning from their idols, an audience of millions of people only in Italy, largely positioned within age groups otherwise difficult to reach by brands.

In this panorama xister Reply takes the opportunities that concern all the elements of the "eSports chain" to start moving in this sector and get in touch with a large and growing target, experimenting with new formulas for consumers, tracing strategies appropriate to the context : from collaborations with video game producers and dedicated platforms such as Twitch, until, precisely, al direct dialogue with gamers.

"The entry of xister Reply into the OIES adds an important element to the number of agencies and media centers that have chosen us – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – The Esports market is growing rapidly and Xister Reply's choice to position itself in this sector is very innovative. Through the information and training tools that OIES makes available, xister Reply will be able to offer a new consulting service to its top-level customer portfolio".