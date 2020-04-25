Ximena Sariñana participates in a musical concert before COVID-19

Share it:

The singer Ximena Sariñana, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is part of the #ChingonesUnidosXMexico event, which has the intention of encouraging people in these moments that the world is experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information that is disseminated in different news portals, #ChigonesUnidosXMexico will be next Sunday, April 26, from 5:00 p.m.

The event will be broadcast through the official accounts of a prestigious beer brand.

Ximena Sariñana publicizes her presentation on her social networks and comments that she will talk about the importance of quarantine, as well as wearing a face mask in case of walking on the street, among other things.

The groups Bronco, Rio Roma and the singer Christian Nodal, among others, are also part of the aforementioned concert.

Ximena is a winner. In addition to having an established musical career, she has also worked as an actress in several soap operas, including María Isabel and Luz Clarita, and films such as Hasta Muerte and Todo el Poder.

