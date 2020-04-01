         Xiaomi's browser is not exclusive to MIUI, you can install it on other Android

Share it:

MIUI, the personalized layer of Xiaomi, is a software of great weight and with a multitude of exclusive applications. Although little by little the company has been releasing part of the software, such as the web browser. Did you know It is suitable for other mobiles apart from Xiaomi? Well, you can download it: it is a very good option when browsing the Internet.

Those who own a Xiaomi mobile are used to dealing with MIUI, the manufacturer's custom layer. It is heavy, with a large number of apps, it has infinite adjustments and the number of options is overwhelming, all with its advantages and some disadvantages. There are even applications that are no longer exclusive to Xiaomi, even if they come pre-installed in MIUI; as is the case with the browser. This offers from dark mode to ad blocker; going through a remarkable amount of functions that will make your browsing experience much more complete.

My browser, fast and loaded with options

There are many alternatives to Google Chrome that we all usually have on the phone, but not all include the same functions or offer the same ease of navigation. My browser, the standard browser in MIUI, has everything you need to Access web pages without complications and with the possibility of saving them on the phone, take a full screen capture, block trackers and even web advertising. It even allows you to manage Facebook notifications separately, an interesting option if you want to use the social network and not its Android application.

The lower navigation menu makes it easy to move between pages, as well as access to favorites. Also, Xiaomi's browser includes shortcuts to web games and also news, everything from said lower menu. It is an extra that enriches the application, although it can also be excessive.

My Browser allows you to synchronize the favorites and passwords with the Xiaomi account, it has an incognito mode, it has an option to reduce the use of mobile data, various search engines can be chosen (Yahoo, Bing and Google), it facilitates privacy control Y it even enables the change of the 'user agent' (the browser identifier): it is extremely complete. It is also updated frequently.

Do you want the Xiaomi browser and do not have one of their phones? No problem: You can download Mi Browser from Google Play Store. And if it does not appear in the store, you can download the file from the Apk Mirror.