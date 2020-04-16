         Xiaomi updates the Mi Box S with Android TV fixing its main errors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Xiaomi's most popular and cheapest Android TV, the Mi Box S player, has just received a major update: the brand has corrected numerous errors that bothered its owners, especially the connection with the integrated Google Chromecast. If you have a Xiaomi Mi Box S the best thing is that you run to update it.

Having a television with a free HDMI opens the door to turn it into a smart TV thanks to devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Box S, a complete multimedia player with Android TV It offers everything from applications to games, all at a very reasonable price. The player is functional and very complete, although it took some time dragging some problems that were not fully resolved. So far: Xiaomi has released an update for its Mi Box S that noticeably improves its performance. And it is already available in Spain.

More than 600 MB and solution to 7 errors

The update has already reached the Spanish Xiaomi Mi Box S, as they were reflected in the MIUI forum. It usually jumps automatically, but you may have to force the update: go to the Android TV settings and tap on the search for updates. The file in question weighs just over 600 MB, as reflected by Android Police: it is a considerable size for troubleshooting that had been waiting a long time.

What are the errors of the Xiaomi Mi Box S that are finally corrected? The brand highlights the following seven:

The Google Chromecast integrated in Android TV works now without connection errors .

. Some applications that used to freeze on running already work correctly (Hulu, for example).

Solution to H264 encoding errors.

Bluetooth audio now syncs with image .

. Greater compatibility with HDMI.

Fixed 'pop' sound when Xiaomi Mi Box S is turned off.

Gboard now works properly when an external keyboard is connected.

As we said, the update is coming to all Xiaomi Mi Box S players with Android TV: if you have one we recommend that you download the new version from the system settings.

Track | Android Police