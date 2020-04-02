         Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro, the cheapest of the brand does not dispense with double camera or gigantic battery

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is never too late to launch a new cheap mobile, Xiaomi knows it well. So, if you already have a Redmi 8A on the market, why not upgrade it with a slightly higher version? Said and done, we already have a new model: the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro. Almost identical to its predecessor, although with a double rear camera.

Xiaomi has decided to change its orientation in the field of smartphones, aiming for the first time at the line of 1,000 euros with one of its catalog phones: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Although that does not imply that it stops contributing material to the range more Low, that there are the Redmi. Like the new model introduced today, the Remi 8A Pro. Very content, with the style of the brand and at a super cheap price.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro screen 6.22 inch IPS LCD

HD +

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Snapdragon 439 at 1.95 GHz

GPU Adreno 505 Versions 2GB / 32GB

3GB / 32GB Micro SD Yes Battery 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

10W charger included Rear camera Double:

13 megapixels, f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel size

2 megapixels (depth), f / 2.4, 1.75μm pixel size Frontal camera 8 megapixels, f / 2.0 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

USB C

FM Radio Others Facial recognition

P2i splash resistance

Headphone jack Dimensions and weight 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4mm

188 g Price From 85 euros to change

The cheapest without losing too many benefits

Redmi stands for economy and great value for money for your devices relative to specs. And the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro is no exception: the phone is packed with its features without sacrificing key features.

The display stays in generous dimensions while taking advantage of the front with its drop-shaped top cutout for the selfie camera. 6.22 inches diagonal, IPS LCD panel with HD + resolution and resistance to splashes thanks to the P2i treatment of the phone.

The design is nice and with a plastic finish. Three colors to choose (Gray, Blue and White), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screenA processor that delivers without exaggeration, extremely tight RAM and storage, space for SD memory and attractive options for many users, such as the headphone jack and FM radio.

Xiaomi has not placed too many differences in the Redmi 8A Pro compared to the 'basic' Redmi 8A, but it has been decided by duplicate rear cameras to enhance photographic capabilities. So the new model boasts a main 13-megapixel sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor that captures depth. All accompanied by an 8 megapixel front camera and the usual MIUI capture software.

One of the great boasts of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro is its battery: it reaches 5,000 mAh. This data, put in perspective along with the economy in the rest of the hardware, should yield several days of use with a single charge. And without the mobile without fast charging: it is compatible with chargers up to 18 W. Of course, the box includes a 10 W.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro

The mobile is official in Indonesia, where it can be purchased already through the brand's website. And it has the following prices: