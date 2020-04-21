         Xiaomi prepares a change in the interface of the MIUI 12 camera app and shuffles these two options

Share it:

Xiaomi has long been preparing the next step on the ladder of the evolution of its proprietary layer, the MIUI that runs on Android in its products. MIUI 12 has already leaked timidly on some occasions and it seems that development is quite advanced, however there is still various software discussions on the table And one of them may have emerged through Weibo, the prevailing social network in China.

Through it we have known a publication by Xiaomi Camera Product Manager, which in turn has been shared by Lei Jun himself, CEO of the company. In this publication, the director states that they are trying to choose between two interfaces for the future remodeling of the camera of their mobile phones. Two interfaces that can be seen in both animations. Lei Jun, by the way, seems to go for the second option, option B.

Two menus to choose from: lower menu or side menu

Thanks to this publication we know, or think we know, that Xiaomi is preparing a redesign for its camera application. Specifically, now I would be working on how to bring up the additional options that are usually hidden in second menus of the interfaces. Menus that are usually more hidden from the account and do not allow taking advantage of the camera software adequately, so that Xiaomi seems to want to facilitate the path that leads us to them.

For this, Xiaomi is in a moment of decision-making between version 1 and 2. The first consists of a sliding menu from bottom to top It works in a similar way to the Android app drawer, and also the MIUI drawer for a couple of versions of its Launcher. Using a swipe gesture (or by pressing the More button), additional options would be displayed from the bottom (vertical) or right (horizontal) camera menu.

The director says that this option allows displaying more information panels in a single gesture, although in turn it would be the most difficult for the company to implement, without more nuance than that when sharing it. With this option, the camera options would remain more accessible if you are using the mobile with one hand, at the bottom of the screen.

In option B, the inclusion of a "More" button on the right side of the camera menu, always visible, is proposed. Clicking on it would make it appear a side menu from right to left with the additional camera options, and all those that Xiaomi decided to remove from the main window of the app to favor cleaning the interface. We assume that this same menu could also be activated with a swipe gesture, as in the case of option A.

Thus, Xiaomi raises two possible versions of its camera app between which it would be necessary to decide. One with a lower menu and the other with a side menu, each with its own pros and cons. As we have previously said, Lei Jun seems to go for menu B, the side, in his Weibo account, we will see which is the one that finally wins the battle and ends up implemented, we believe, in MIUI 12.

