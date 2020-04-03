         Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2S: less latency, more autonomy, case with wireless charging and the same 50 euros to change

Share it:

During the 2020 Xiaomi Mi Festival, the company plans to present 22 new products. One of them is the continuation of Xiaomi's series of cheap wireless headphones: the new Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2s.

After the success of the original Airdots, it didn't take long for versions like the Airdots Youth Edition, Airdots Pro or the long-awaited second version Airdots 2. Just a few months later, this renewed version promises lower latency and compatibility with the house assistant, Xiao Ai.

Less latency and greater autonomy

The new ones Xiaomi TWS headphones they are hardly distinguishable from the previous version with the naked eye, with the same design of the headphones and their charging base. However, inside there have been interesting changes and, as expected, for the better.

Xiaomi highlights the binaural transmission of the Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2s, which simultaneously sends the audio to both headphones to improve stability. The updated dual-core chipset meanwhile achieves reduce latency by 25% with respect to the previous version. This low latency mode is optimized for MIUI and is especially useful in games or watching videos.

Another novelty is the advanced support for voice assistant Xiao AiI, which you can activate through the voice to ask him to change songs, tell you the time or remind you to water the plants at 8:00.

The headphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that uses dual microphones to reduce interference during calls, and one of its strengths is autonomy. According to its creators, they have an autonomy of 5 hours with a charge that increases to 24 hours if we use the charging box. This charging base, by the way, can be charged wirelessly using the Qi standard.

The Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2s have been officially announced in China for an official price of 399 yuan or 52 euros to change. It is exactly the same price as the Airdots 2, despite the fact that the renovation improves several aspects.

