Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2 SE: new cheaper True Wireless headphones with up to 20 hours of autonomy

At the same time as it continues to expand its catalog of phones with new models or international versions of existing ones (such as the recently announced POCO F2 Pro), Xiaomi continues to fatten the different categories of its broad ecosystem of products. Just yesterday, without going any further, he presented a new router with support for WiFi 6, and a few days ago, we met his new neck headphones with up to 9 hours of autonomy.

Now, it has launched other headphones in China, but in this case, within its Airdots range, which includes the model’s True wireless manufacturer. It’s about the new Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2 SE, a more modest and affordable version of the Mi Airdots 2S that we met a little over a month ago.

With USB-C, but without wireless charging

The main difference of the Mi Airdots 2S with the new SE model is that the latter does not support high definition LHDC codec, but with the AAC codec. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to the phone and transmits the audio signal simultaneously to each earphone, which, according to Xiaomi, offers a more stable connection.

Each of the two headphones weighs just 4.7g and provides up to 5 hours of battery life, which can be extended up to 20 hours longer thanks to the charging case. It weighs 48 g and can be recharged in 1.5 hours thanks to the included USB-C cable, but it is not compatible with wireless charging, something that the Airdots 2S does offer.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2 SE has integrated touch controls on the headphones and are able to detect when you take them off to automatically pause playback and resume once you put them back on. They do not have active noise cancellation, but they do include the same “Ambient Noise Cancellation” (ENC) function as the 2S model, which reduces noise during a call using two microphones.

They lack active noise cancellation, but they do include the same “Ambient Noise Cancellation” (ENC) feature as the 2S model

In addition, Xiaomi ensures that there is deep integration with MIUI phones from the company, which can show you the remaining battery charge of both the headphones and the case and detect the headphones as soon as you open them to automatically pair with them.

The Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2 SE can already be pre-ordered at the Xiaomi online store in China, although shipments will begin on May 19. The price of these new headphones is 169 yuan, which is equivalent to about 22 euros at the current exchange rate (They cost less than half that of the 2S Airdots). At the moment, it is unknown when they will arrive in other countries.

